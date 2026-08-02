Mohammad Salah could continue his career in Turkey

Ending his historic era with Liverpool and becoming a free agent, forward Mohammad Salah could sign one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. According to Foot Mercato, Turkey's Trabzonspor has overtaken all competitors in the race to sign the Egyptian star, becoming the main contender and achieving serious success in negotiations, reports Goal.com reports .

Trabzonspor, which finished last season in third place in the Turkish Super Lig, aims to contend for the championship and is therefore working to strengthen its squad. If the transfer goes through, the experienced player will join the team for free, without a transfer fee, bringing his high-level goals, creativity, and international experience.

Changes in the transfer race and financial terms

Trabzonspor's success in this matter has altered the chances of another Turkish team – Beşiktaş. Previously, it was reported that Beşiktaş had reached a verbal agreement on a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year, but negotiations stalled due to financial discrepancies.

According to renowned Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Trabzonspor has prepared a lucrative two-year contract offering Mohammad Salah a salary of €17 million per year to persuade him. If this deal is finalized, Salah will become the highest-paid footballer in the history of the Turkish League.

Official reaction from the club president

Nevertheless, Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan denied that the deal is fully finalized, emphasizing that negotiations have not yet reached that stage. He commented on the rumors in an interview with A Spor TV channel.

«A lot is being said, but there is no agreement with Mohammad Salah», — said the club leader. According to him, the player's visit to the city of Trabzon is not planned, and if there were such a plan, the team would have informed the fans and media in advance.

«Who among us wouldn't want to add a player of Mohammad Salah's caliber to their squad? Of course, we want this, but the reality is that right now there is no agreement», — added Ertuğrul Doğan, declining to disclose details of the negotiations regarding the Egyptian player.