Lenovo is preparing new Googlebook devices based on Android operating system

Lenovo is preparing to launch a new series of mobile computers called Googlebook to the market. According to ixbt.com, devices of this new class were announced in the spring of this year, and their main distinguishing feature is that they run on the Android operating system and have deep integration with the Gemini Intelligence system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, Lenovo is expected to present at least three different new products in this direction. This lineup includes mobile computers, two of which are developed in a classic laptop format, and the rest in a hybrid form. Experts evaluate this step as an important move aimed at bridging the gap between mobile and desktop devices even closer.

Hybrid tablets and laptops

One of the devices being prepared is a two-in-one device performing a dual role. According to the initial leaked images, this device consists of a convenient tablet connected to a keyboard. Although technical details are scarce at the moment, sources report that this model will be equipped with four speakers supporting Dolby Atmos sound technology and will support a special stylus.

The other two new devices will be presented in a traditional laptop format. According to the leaked visual materials, they have a very thin body and offer users a minimal set of ports. This solution significantly reduces the weight of the devices, making them convenient for those who constantly carry them around.

Upcoming presentation and expectations

So far, Lenovo is not rushing to disclose official information about the full technical specifications, prices, and release dates of these products. However, according to sources in the tech world, all main details about the devices are expected to be revealed at the traditional Made by Google presentation taking place on August 12.

The fact that Googlebook-class devices run on the Android base will allow bringing the mobile apps ecosystem much wider into the laptop segment. This is expected to provide users with new conveniences when working with work and entertainment content.