Cosmic Aerospace Announces Four-Seater Electric Aircraft

American startup Cosmic Aerospace has unveiled the design of the Cosmic One, a fully electric four-seater aircraft intended for private aviation and training centers. According to ixbt.com, the company plans to certify the new aircraft under new FAA regulations and begin deliveries in 2029, reports Ixbt.com .

Founded in 2021, Cosmic Aerospace initially aimed to create a regional electric aircraft. However, specialists later decided to focus on a more compact model intended for private aviation, flight schools, and aeroclubs. The new project is expected to be a significant step in the modern aviation market.

Innovative Design and Technical Specifications

A key feature of the Cosmic One aircraft is its six-propeller electric propulsion system integrated directly into the wing. The manufacturers note that this layout improves aerodynamics, enhances cabin visibility, and increases safety levels. The aircraft will also be equipped with an emergency parachute system.

According to company founder and CEO Christopher Shahin, this aircraft will compete on price with models from the modern Cirrus SR family and is positioned as a premium-class electric aircraft for general use. The technical specifications of the Cosmic One include:

Flight range: approximately 250 nautical miles (about 460 kilometers)

Flight duration: over two hours with a mandatory energy reserve

Engines: 6 wing-mounted electric propeller units

Propulsion system: modular electric motors and lithium-ion batteries

Future Plans and Testing Stages

Currently, the project is in the detailed development stage. The company has already built a full-scale cabin mockup and is demonstrating it to potential customers. The first customer is the US-based organization Centennial Flyers, which has signed a preliminary agreement to purchase four aircraft and an option for two more.

The developers aim to get a full-scale demonstrator into the air within 18–24 months. To complete the testing program, Cosmic Aerospace has begun attracting additional financing. Meanwhile, the startup is developing the modular power plants and cooling system in-house, while the electric motors and batteries will be sourced from third-party manufacturers.

The project's implementation was spurred by the new FAA Part 22 (MOSAIC) certification rules. These standards significantly expand the possibilities for creating light aircraft, removing previous mass weight limits and paving the way for the certification of multi-engine fully electric models.