Giant Great White Shark Leaps Behind Unaware Surfer

·51·World
Giant Great White Shark Leaps Behind Unaware Surfer

Another astonishing incident involving one of the world's most dangerous marine predators was recorded in California, USA. Near the coast of Newport Beach, a camera accidentally captured the moment a giant great white shark leaped out of the water directly behind a surfing wave rider.

The incident was recorded by Soaren Stevenson, who is known for coastal photography in the morning hours. At first, he did not pay attention to something emerging from the water. Later, when he zoomed in on the image, he realized it was a giant great white shark.

Most astonishingly, the surfer had no idea that a shark had appeared just a few meters behind them. Bystanders also only learned about the incident later through the photographs.

Expertsnote that a shark leaping out of the water does not necessarily mean an attack. Such behavior is sometimes observed to get rid of parasites, while playing, or during hunting.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shark-related incidents involving humans are very rare in the state. Fewer than 250 cases have been officially recorded since 1950, with a very small fraction resulting in fatalities.

Nevertheless, experts advise avoiding entering the water in areas where sharks have been sighted and following official warnings. This rare moment caught on camera has sparked major discussions on social networks.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Octopus “rides” swimming swimmer in Egypt (video)Octopus “rides” swimming swimmer in Egypt (video)Today, 19:09He saved his pregnant girlfriend from a shark attack before it mauled himHe saved his pregnant girlfriend from a shark attack before it mauled himToday, 19:02Marc Cucurella changed his hairstyle (photo)Marc Cucurella changed his hairstyle (photo)Today, 18:478-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Black Widow in Attempt to Become Spider-Man8-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Black Widow in Attempt to Become Spider-ManToday, 17:37First MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes historyFirst MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes historyToday, 17:31In China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterIn China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterToday, 17:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital