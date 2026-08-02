Giant Great White Shark Leaps Behind Unaware Surfer

Another astonishing incident involving one of the world's most dangerous marine predators was recorded in California, USA. Near the coast of Newport Beach, a camera accidentally captured the moment a giant great white shark leaped out of the water directly behind a surfing wave rider.

The incident was recorded by Soaren Stevenson, who is known for coastal photography in the morning hours. At first, he did not pay attention to something emerging from the water. Later, when he zoomed in on the image, he realized it was a giant great white shark.

Most astonishingly, the surfer had no idea that a shark had appeared just a few meters behind them. Bystanders also only learned about the incident later through the photographs.

Expertsnote that a shark leaping out of the water does not necessarily mean an attack. Such behavior is sometimes observed to get rid of parasites, while playing, or during hunting.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shark-related incidents involving humans are very rare in the state. Fewer than 250 cases have been officially recorded since 1950, with a very small fraction resulting in fatalities.

Nevertheless, experts advise avoiding entering the water in areas where sharks have been sighted and following official warnings. This rare moment caught on camera has sparked major discussions on social networks.