Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has firmly stated that the team's main objective for the current season is to win the Premier League trophy. According to Goal.com, the determined young French footballer believes the club is ready to end its title drought of over a decade. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson ended his managerial career in 2013, the Red Devils have struggled to achieve consistency in the domestic league. Under the legendary manager, the club won the English league title 13 times, but numerous managers who took over after his departure failed to replicate that success.

A New Era Under Michael Carrick

While David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Erik ten Hag won various cups over the years, the Premier League main trophy has not returned to Old Trafford. After the team finished 15th in the 2024/25 season, a major turning point occurred in the club's management, and Michael Carrick was appointed head coach.

Taking over the team in January, the 45-year-old specialist turned a difficult situation around, finished the Premier League in third place, and became the permanent head coach in the summer. Speaking about his 20-year career at the club and the responsibility, Carrick specifically praised the players' resilience and unity in recent months.

Leny Yoro's Grand Plans

In an interview with the press, Leny Yoro stated that the team's internal atmosphere is excellent and all players are striving solely for victory. According to him, Manchester United is required to achieve triumph in every match, matching its prestigious status.

«We are Manchester United, so we must think this way. I know we have enough potential for this,» Leny Yoro said. He added that he has set himself the task of performing reliably in every game and bringing trophies to the team.