Florida Redirects EV Charging Funds to Air Taxis

·20·Technology
Florida Redirects EV Charging Funds to Air Taxis

The government of Florida, USA, has decided to redirect nearly $200 million in federal funds originally intended for electric vehicles toward creating infrastructure for a new type of transport: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. According to ixbt.com, this step marks a significant turning point aimed at developing air traffic in the state and reducing the burden on the transportation system. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

Funds allocated under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program were initially intended to expand the network of EV charging stations. This financing was supposed to be implemented based on the bipartisan infrastructure law adopted in the USA.

However, the Florida Department of Transportation failed to absorb the allocated funds in a timely manner. Officials noted that private companies have already independently built sufficient EV charging networks across the state, leaving no need for additional state funding in this direction.

New Regulations and Infrastructure Plan

The opportunity to repurpose the funds arose following changes introduced to the NEVI program rules by the Donald Trump administration. According to the new requirements, states that have fully completed their main charging corridors can spend funds on electric transport charging needs for any public roads or public facilities.

State officials plan to use this financing to build 32 special landing pads for vertical takeoff aircraft and servicing charging stations. These pads are expected to be located in areas near airports, elite residential complexes, and golf clubs.

Prospects for Air Taxis

According to the Miami Herald, the future air transport network will focus on short urban routes between major infrastructure facilities. Small electric aircraft with a capacity of up to 4-5 passengers are expected to help reduce traffic congestion on Florida's highways.

Nevertheless, the electric air taxi network is currently in its early stages of development. While a number of startups are working on creating serial electric aircraft, some companies have begun shifting their focus to defense industry needs.

FloridaAir TaxiElectric TransportNEVIUSA
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