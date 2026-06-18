Rostec Unveils New Supercam S180 Drone with High Maneuverability

·25·Technology
Rostec Unveils New Supercam S180 Drone with High Maneuverability

Russia's Rostec state corporation demonstrated its updated Supercam S180 unmanned aerial vehicle at the "National Security. Belarus-2026" exhibition in Minsk. The main feature of this device is its high degree of maneuverability and the ability to independently evade attacks from enemy drones. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

In terms of design, this drone with swept-back wings, resembling a jet fighter, has been enriched with new tactical capabilities. According to Ixbt.com, additional cameras controlling the rear and upper parts of the aircraft have been installed, allowing the system to automatically detect threats and alert the operator.

AI and High Resilience

The technical capabilities of the drone have been significantly improved. In particular, the flight endurance has been doubled and now exceeds 4 hours. Additionally, it has a payload capacity of up to 1.5 kg. The device is launched into the air using a special catapult.

Rostec representatives on their Telegram channel compared the new development to the character from the famous "Matrix" movie, calling it "agile like Neo." It was specifically emphasized that the device is capable of skillfully evading enemy drone-catchers. This sharply increases the survival rate of drones in modern aerial combat.

The Supercam S180 possesses high resistance to electronic warfare tools. The developers have equipped it with additional elements that duplicate the navigation system, ensuring the drone can continue its mission even if the primary system fails. Additionally, radio frequency detection technology is used to identify the enemy via radio signals.

The drone utilizes AI capabilities for reconnaissance and monitoring tasks. The device features on-board image processing and automatic object recognition functions, enabling it to collect high-resolution video data at any time of the day.

At a time when unmanned aerial vehicle technology is developing rapidly, the introduction of such protection systems is expected to set new standards in the market for military and special-purpose drones. The Supercam S180 is presented not only as an observer but as actively protected equipment.

RostecDroneSupercam S180TechnologyRussia
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