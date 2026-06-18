One UI 8.5 Update Released for Galaxy Z Fold7: Flagship Features Now on Foldable Smartphone

·3·Technology
One UI 8.5 Update Released for Galaxy Z Fold7: Flagship Features Now on Foldable Smartphone

South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun rolling out the stable version of the One UI 8.5 operating system for its latest foldable flagship — the Galaxy Z Fold7. This update is currently available to users in India and European regions, introducing a series of intelligent and system conveniences. This step is part of the company's strategy to bring various segment devices within its ecosystem to a uniform functional level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information provided by well-known insider Tarun Vats, the firmware numbered F966BXXUABZF1 is based on the Android 16 platform. The update package is approximately 932 MB in size and includes the security patch dated June 5, 2026. This takes the protection of users' personal data to a new level.

AI and Notification Management

The main novelties of the One UI 8.5 version previously debuted on the Galaxy S26 flagships. Now, these features are being presented to Galaxy Z Fold7 owners as well. The most notable aspects of the update include:

  • Prioritization of notifications based on importance;
  • Automatic concise summarization of the content of incoming messages;
  • A built-in system function to analyze the content of various files and generate short summaries.
These capabilities serve to increase productivity, especially on large-screen devices like the Galaxy Z Fold7. Users will now be able to see the essence of a document within the system without having to open each file fully.

Interestingly, while Samsung has opened these new features for Galaxy S25 models, Galaxy S24 users were deprived of these capabilities in the latest update. This indicates that the company is primarily reserving its newest AI functions for the last two generations of flagships.

The update is expected to become available for users in Uzbekistan in the coming days. Typically, firmware released for the European region reaches devices in the Central Asian market shortly after. To check for the update, it is recommended to go to the "Software Update" section in the smartphone settings.

It is worth noting that insider Tarun Vats had previously accurately predicted the release dates of the One UI 8.0 beta version and the presentation times for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 models. His latest information indicates a new stage of software development for Samsung users.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold7One UI 8.5Android 16Technology
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