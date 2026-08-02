Which districts in Kashkadarya recorded the highest number of newborns?

The districts in the Kashkadarya region with the highest number of births in January–June 2026 have been announced. According to the half-year statistics, Koson, Kamashi, and Chirakchi districts led the way in this regard.

The highest number of births in the region was recorded in Koson district. Over the six-month period, 3,878 babies were born here, making the district take first place in the region.

Kamashi district took second place with 3,874 births. The difference between the two districts amounted to just 4 babies.

Chirakchi district secured third place. In this area, 3,324 births were recorded during the half-year.

According to the statistical data, the lowest birth rate in the region was observed in Mubarek district. A total of 1,028 babies were born here during January–June.

Thus, according to the half-year results, the number of births in Koson and Kamashi districts was very close to each other.