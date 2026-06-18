SanDisk Launches 8 TB SSD for PS5 Priced at $3,700

·35·Technology
SanDisk Launches 8 TB SSD for PS5 Priced at $3,700

SanDisk has introduced a new, record-breaking 8 TB SSD drive specifically licensed for Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. However, the device's price has left many astonished: the recommended retail price on the official website is set at $3,700. This price is several times higher than the modern gaming consoles themselves. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Currently, a discount is active in the manufacturer's online store, bringing the product price down to $2,960. Nevertheless, this amount is still considered very high. For comparison, the recently introduced PS5 Pro console with 2 TB of internal storage is sold on the US market for approximately $900. Thus, for the price of one SSD drive, one could buy at least three or four of the most powerful gaming consoles.

Crisis and Price Hikes in the Memory Market

according to ixbt.com, such high prices are linked not only to the brand's prestige but also to the global shortage of NAND memory. Experts predict that the price of memory devices will continue to rise. This trend also caused the price of Sony consoles to increase in April.

Nelson Duan, Vice President of Silicon Motion, noted that the current NAND memory deficit is "only the beginning." According to him, the situation could worsen by 2027. Duan explicitly stated that the retail SSD market is practically disappearing and manufacturers are facing great difficulties in finding raw materials.

Currently, even large PC manufacturers are unable to purchase sufficient quantities of original flash memory chips. Many companies are forced to buy finished products and reprocess them. This leads to a sharp increase in the cost of the final product.

This news is also significant for Uzbek gamers and technology enthusiasts. As the size of PlayStation 5 games grows day by day, the need for additional storage is high. However, the price of this premium solution offered by SanDisk seems intended not for ordinary users, but rather for professionals and collectors.

In conclusion, the instability in the memory device market will inevitably affect the prices of technological gadgets in the coming years. This product from the SanDisk and Sony partnership remains one of the most expensive and highest-capacity accessories on the market.

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Abror Shuhratov
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