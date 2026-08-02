Who Is the Star of July in the Super League? Shortlist Announced

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League has announced the nominees competing for the title of best player in the Super League for July. Five players from five clubs of the country were included in the list.

Judging by the nominees' statistics, this competition is much fiercer: one player scored five goals in three matches, while another found the back of the net twice despite being a defender. Traditionally, the UzPFL determines the best player, coach, and author of the most beautiful goal of the championship every month.

Anvar Khojimirzaev — Main Contender with Five Goals

Dinamo forward Anvar Khojimirzaev recorded the highest scoring rate in July. He took the pitch in three matches and scored five goals against opponents.

This means an average of 1.67 goals per game. Such a figure for a short period means that the striker is not only in good form but also directly impacted his team's results.

Khojimirzayev is considered one of Dinamo's leading players and is also listed as a representative of the Samarkand team on the official UzPFL page.

Asadbek Sobirjonov with Four Goal Contributions

Another serious contender on the list is Asadbek Sobirjonov. According to the presented statistics, in July across three matches he:

scored three goals;

provided one assist;

recorded a total of four goal contributions.

Counting goals and assists together, Sobirjonov has the highest figure after Khojimirzayev. This shows he was active not only in finishing attacks but also in creating opportunities for his teammates.

Bobur Abdukholiqov Demonstrated Consistency

Nasaf forward Bobur Abdukholiqov practically fulfilled his duty in each of the three matches — he has three goals to his name.

An average of one goal per match is considered a high figure for a striker. Especially in a short monthly evaluation, consistency is of great importance.

In the official UzPFL information, Abdukholiqov is noted as a Nasaf forward.

Bashar Resan Didn't Score, but Created Three Goals

Paxtakor winger Bashar Resan, unlike other players on the list, stood out not with his goals, but with his assists.

The Iraqi player provided three assists to his teammates in three matches. Thus, in every fixture he played, at least one goal came about with his direct participation.

Resan's result shows that playmaking and team play are just as important as individual goals. In the UzPFL database, he is listed as a Paxtakor midfielder.

Defender Anvar Gofurov's Two Goals

Among the nominees, there is also a representative of the defensive line. Neftchi player Anvar Gofurov played three matches in July and put his name on the scoreboard twice.

Two goals may seem like an ordinary figure for forwards. But a defender scoring twice in three matches shows his danger in set-piece situations and his contribution to team attacks.

The position factor makes Gofurov's nomination even more interesting: he achieved productivity while performing a different task from other contenders.

Nominees' July Statistics

Player Club Matches Goals Assists Anvar Khojimirzaev Dinamo 3 5 — Asadbek Sobirjonov AGMK 3 3 1 Bobur Abdukholiqov Nasaf 3 3 — Bashar Resan Paxtakor 3 — 3 Anvar Gofurov Neftchi 3 2 —

Goals Don't Decide Everything in the Voting

According to pure statistics, Anvar Khojimirzaev leads with five goals. However, in determining the player of the month, not only the number of goals, but also the player's impact on team results, overall movement in matches, and role in crucial situations can be taken into account.

Sobirjonov's goals and assists, Resan's playmaking skills, Abdukholiqov's consistency, and Gofurov's scoring output as a defender lift the voting out of a simple numbers contest.

One thing is certain: attacking football dominated the Super League in July. Now the question is one — will Khojimirzaev, who scored five goals, win, or will one of his rivals pull off a surprise?

Who do you think deserves to be the player of the month for July? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends and football fans on Telegram or other social networks!