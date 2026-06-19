FSP Showcases 3.3 kW Power Supply and New Innovations at Computex 2026

At the prestigious Computex 2026 exhibition in Taiwan, FSP presented a new generation of devices designed for high-performance personal computers, workstations, and AI PC systems. The company's booth was organized under the slogan “Powering AI Together,” focusing on the products' adaptability to local AI workloads. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

One of the most sensational exhibits of the show was the FSP Cannon 3300W power supply. The Cannon series was historically created to power multiple graphics cards, specifically for mining tasks. However, according to ixbt.com, this device is now being presented as a solution for AI stations operating with multiple GPU. The new model's capacity has been increased from 2.5 kW to 3.3 kW, featuring six 12V-2x6 connectors and an 80 Plus Platinum certification.

The Cannon 3300W has also been fundamentally updated technically: it is based on Japanese capacitors and GaN (gallium nitride) technology. This technology, typically used in compact laptop chargers, has been applied this time in a massive power unit. The manufacturer emphasizes that the device only begins to produce significant noise at loads above 90 percent, indicating very high efficiency.

Compact Systems and White Flagships

The company did not forget compact system enthusiasts. The Dagger PM 1200W model in SFX-L format was demonstrated. Supporting ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, this unit has 80 Plus Platinum certification, a fully modular design, and will be available in black and white. This allows the use of powerful graphics cards even in small-volume cases.

Additionally, a white version of the company's popular flagship Mega Ti 1650W — the White Edition — was shown. This 80 Plus Titanium certified unit is intended for gaming PCs with extremely high power requirements. Its Eco mode completely stops the fan when the system load is below 40 percent, ensuring absolute silence.

Cases and Innovative Cooling Systems

One of the most attractive products at the FSP booth was the M581 case. This “aquarium” format case stands out with its curved glass design. The unique features of the device include:

A small screen installed on the rear fan (displaying temperature and rotation speed);

A rotatable front fan block (allowing air flow to be directed directly at the graphics card);

An intelligent lighting system that changes color based on system heating;

Support for graphics cards up to 445 mm and motherboards with rear-connected cables.

Furthermore, FSP demonstrated a 360 mm liquid cooling system called the FSP AL36. The main advantage of this device is that no special software is required for its configuration. Additionally, the U500 case presented last year was shown again in a new context — as a foundation for AI-based workstations.