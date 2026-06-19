Epic Games Revolutionizes Game Industry: AI Integrated into Unreal Engine 5.8

Unreal Engine, considered a leading technological platform in the gaming industry, has introduced its 5.8 version. This update is not just another step, but a significant turning point initiating the era of artificial intelligence (AI) in the game creation process. For the first time, Epic Games has integrated large language models (LLM) directly into the core of the game engine, providing developers with entirely new opportunities for creating game worlds. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The central update of the new version is an experimental plugin called Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows any LLM to connect to the engine's internal systems. According to ixbt.com, this technology can communicate directly with complex components such as Blueprints, 3D meshes, materials, and lighting systems. Now, AI can not only write text but also place objects in the game scene, build logical chains, and even perform optimization tasks.

AI Agent Assistance in Game Creation

Epic Games used Anthropic's Claude Code model to demonstrate its new capabilities. During the experiment, the AI independently selected the necessary objects from a digital library, placed them in the scene, and configured the lighting system based on a provided image. This allows game designers to focus more on the creative process by automating technical tasks that typically consume a lot of time.

Technologically, UE 5.8 includes several other important updates. With the new Mesh Terrain system, it is now easy to build complex 3D landscapes that were difficult to create using traditional methods, including hanging cliffs, tunnels, and "floating islands." Additionally, MegaLights technology has been improved to achieve a performance level of 60 FPS on modern consoles.

Step Toward the Future: Unreal Engine 6 and MetaHuman

The introduction of Lumen Lite mode is particularly significant for game developers and graphic designers in Uzbekistan. This mode ensures high-quality lighting on lower-spec hardware, specifically consoles like the next-generation Nintendo Switch 2. The MetaHuman system has also been significantly expanded: it is now possible to transfer full human body movements to a digital character using a simple camera without complex equipment.

Epic Games representatives emphasize that Unreal Engine 5.8 serves as the foundation for Unreal Engine 6, expected in 2027. In the future sixth-generation engine, AI will not be an additional function, but a primary work tool. The company plans to release the first preview of UE6 by the end of 2027, aimed at minimizing routine work in game production.

Although many specialists in the field view the entry of generative AI into the gaming industry with skepticism, Epic Games sees this direction as the new standard for game creation. Such changes are expected to take not only the visual quality of games but also their creation speed and complexity to a new level in the future.