Intel's Affordable Core 3 304 Processor Rivals Apple A18 Pro

·21·Technology
Intel's Affordable Core 3 304 Processor Rivals Apple A18 Pro

Energy-efficient processors from the new Wildcat Lake family developed by Intel are demonstrating performance significantly higher than expected. According to the latest PassMark benchmark data, the Intel Core 3 304, the smallest representative of this series, has approached the level of the Apple A18 Pro, one of Apple's most powerful mobile platforms. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Intel introduced its Wildcat Lake platform as a solution for affordable and energy-efficient laptops. This processor architecture includes a combination of Cougar Cove performance cores and Darkmont efficiency cores inherited from high-end lines like Panther Lake. According to ixbt.com, this combination has yielded unexpected results.

Benchmark tests and technical specifications

In PassMark tests, the Intel Core 3 304 processor managed to score 3676 points in single-thread mode and approximately 11,543 points in multi-thread mode. For comparison, the Apple A18 Pro chip installed in iPhone 16 Pro smartphones averages 3982 points in single-thread tests and 11,804 points in multi-thread mode. This means that a chip intended for affordable laptops lags behind Apple's flagship by only a few percent.

Notably, the Intel Core 3 304 has a very modest configuration, consisting of only 5 cores (1 performance core and 4 efficiency cores). The Apple A18 Pro features a 6-core CPU. This indicates that Intel engineers have achieved significant breakthroughs in improving architectural efficiency.

Market position and competition

Currently, Wildcat Lake-based devices have started selling on the global market at around 600 dollars. In the Uzbekistan technology market, demand for laptops in this segment has always been high, as they offer the best price-quality ratio for studies and office work. It is worth noting that such laptops often provide more RAM compared to more expensive models like the MacBook Air.

This news could bring revolutionary changes to the affordable laptop segment. If budget processors can rival the most modern smartphone chips, it creates an opportunity for users to purchase high-speed devices for less money. It is clear that this move by Intel will force Apple and other competitors to further improve their products.

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