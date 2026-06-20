Donald Trump and Anthropic: AI Tensions Ease

US President Donald Trump announced that Anthropic, one of the leading companies developing AI technologies, no longer poses a threat to national security. Previously, the White House administration had expressed serious concerns about the company's activities, but the situation changed quickly. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In an interview with Axios, when asked if Anthropic or its CEO Dario Amodei posed a risk to national security, Trump noted: "Right now no, but possibly, a week ago it was." According to the President, the company's leadership responded "very quickly" and "responsibly" to the administration's guidelines on export controls.

Export Controls and New Restrictions

The main cause of this conflict was the accessibility of Anthropic's most advanced AI models — Fable 5 and Mythos 5 — to foreign states and their citizens. The Donald Trump administration, fearing that these technologies could fall into the hands of US strategic rivals, ordered the blocking of access to them.

Last week, the company temporarily disabled access to these models for all users based on this order. This step created a basis for negotiations between the government and the tech giant. This week, a special meeting is planned between senior Anthropic specialists and representatives of the presidential administration to discuss the procedure for foreigners' access to advanced models.

Competition and Changes in the Tech Market

Events surrounding Anthropic are affecting the entire AI industry. In particular, reports have emerged that Microsoft is considering using China's DeepSeek V4 model to create a cheaper version of its Copilot Cowork product. Currently, Microsoft products primarily operate based on OpenAI and Anthropic models.

These processes are also significant for Uzbek users and IT specialists. Strict control measures being established in the US regarding AI may limit the ability to use advanced neural networks globally or lead to an increase in their price. At the same time, such political decisions once again bring the issue of technological sovereignty to the agenda.

In conclusion, the agreement between Donald Trump and Anthropic shows the US government's intention to strengthen control over AI. The company's rapid compliance with government demands indicates that large tech corporations are being forced to prioritize state security interests over business interests.