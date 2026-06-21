Battery-less Display: Waveshare Introduces NFC-Powered E-Ink Screen

Energy efficiency has always been a critical issue in the world of technology. Waveshare has taken a revolutionary step by showcasing a new 2.9-inch E-Ink display that operates entirely without batteries and wirelessly. The unique feature of this device is that it receives both the necessary power and data directly from a smartphone's NFC module. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new gadget is based on electronic ink (E-Ink) technology, which consumes energy only during the seconds when the image changes. Once the image is formed on the screen, it can be maintained for weeks or months without requiring any power source. This completely eliminates the need for constant charging.

Technical Specifications and Operating Principle

The device's operation is very simple: the user selects the desired image or text via a special mobile app and brings the smartphone close to the display. The electromagnetic field transmitted via NFC provides enough power to "wake up" the screen and rearrange the pixels. The display has a resolution of 296 × 128 pixels and can display not only black and white, but also red and yellow colors.

While the technology is impressive, it has its own limitations. For example, it takes approximately 16 seconds to fully refresh the image. During this time, the smartphone must be held in close proximity to the display. Therefore, this screen is intended for displaying static information rather than dynamic videos.

Application Areas and Price

Waveshare proposes the use of this product for a wide range of commercial and domestic purposes. Specifically, it can be used in the following areas:

Smart price tags for stores;

Electronic badges for company employees;

Inventory labels in warehouses;

Information plates and signs on doors.

An interesting aspect for consumers is the price. The new E-Ink display is valued at approximately 28 dollars. Such solutions are particularly useful for modern offices and "smart" homes striving for energy efficiency and ecological sustainability.

In conclusion, the Waveshare development demonstrates a new stage in wireless power transfer technologies. In the future, such screens are expected to replace many paper labels in our daily lives and help reduce waste.