Microchip Revolution: Scientists Find Way to Shrink Transistors Below 4 Nanometers

The world of modern electronics stands on the threshold of a new technological frontier. Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have succeeded in identifying the fundamental limits of transistor miniaturization using quantum-mechanical modeling. This discovery allows for a drastic increase in the performance of smartphones, servers, and AI systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Transistors are tiny on-off switches that control the flow of electricity in microcircuits. While the industry is currently talking about transitioning to 2 nanometer process nodes, the actual physical dimensions of transistors often remain above 10 nanometers. According to ixbt.com, the main obstacle to further size reduction is related to the quantum tunneling effect.

The quantum tunneling effect is a phenomenon where electrons "leak" through energy barriers that are impassable according to the laws of classical physics. This leads to current leakage and loss of transistor control. As a result, the device becomes unstable. KAIST scientists performed atomic-level calculations specifically to eliminate this problem.

Quantum Mechanics and New Materials

The team led by Professor Yon-Hoon Kim used a special methodology called MS-DFT (multi-space constrained-search density functional theory). This method allows for the modeling of not only materials but entire electronic devices, including complex metal-semiconductor interfaces. Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) with a thickness of one atom was chosen as the primary material in the study.

Digital experiments showed that the electron leakage rate depends not only on the channel material but also on the choice of metal and contact geometry. This means that the limits of miniaturization are not strictly fixed, but can be further extended through engineering solutions.

According to the scientists' conclusions, the critical length at which the quantum tunneling effect disrupts transistor operation can be reduced to below 4 nanometers. This goes far beyond current technological expectations. To achieve this result, a strategy of combining two-dimensional materials with different properties is proposed.

What will future processors be like?

This discovery will take the energy efficiency of chips produced by giants like Apple, NVIDIA, or Intel to a new level. The smaller the transistors, the more elements can be placed on a single chip, and the lower the power consumption becomes.

The new design strategy proposed by the research authors promises the following advantages:

Significant reduction in energy consumption;

Several-fold increase in computing speed;

Curbing heat dissipation within the chip;

Creation of ultra-powerful processors for AI algorithms.

In conclusion, the work of KAIST scientists proves that "Moore's Law" in the semiconductor industry has not yet lost its validity and that new horizons for technological progress exist. Now it is time to apply these theoretical models to the real production process.