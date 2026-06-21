OnePlus introduces affordable N6 smartphone with 8000 mAh battery

·28·Technology
OnePlus introduces affordable N6 smartphone with 8000 mAh battery

Long battery life and durability remain critical issues in the smartphone market. OnePlus has offered a unique solution to this problem by revealing the technical specifications of the new OnePlus N6 model. The device's main advantages are its record-breaking 8000 mAh battery capacity and its affordable price. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone can last up to three days in average usage mode on a single charge. This figure looks extremely attractive today, while most flagships are limited to a single day of power. Company engineers have also paid special attention to battery resource: the battery is designed to operate for 7 years without significant loss of capacity.

Guarantee of fast charging and efficiency

The OnePlus N6 model supports 45 W wired charging technology. According to the manufacturer, just 5 minutes of charging provides enough energy to watch videos on the YouTube platform for two hours. This will certainly be very useful for users in urgent situations.

The device's internal hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Although this processor is a mid-segment representative, the company guarantees that the smartphone's software will work smoothly and without lags for 60 months, or 5 years, just as it did on the first day. This is a rare occurrence for affordable devices.

Youthful design and pricing policy

OnePlus is presenting the new model primarily as a product aimed at a youth audience. Combining modern design and high autonomy, the OnePlus N6 is expected to go on sale for around 200 US dollars. In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, devices in this price range have always been in high demand.

The official premiere of the smartphone will take place on June 30 of this year. On that day, detailed information will be provided on all technical parameters of the device, including display type, camera capabilities, and memory configurations. The aspects known so far undoubtedly make the OnePlus N6 model one of the strongest competitors in its class.

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