iOS 27 for iPhone Users: What AI Features Exist Beyond Siri?

·3·Technology
iOS 27 for iPhone Users: What AI Features Exist Beyond Siri?

While the update to the Siri voice assistant was the main topic at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the artificial intelligence (AI) strategy in iOS 27 is much broader. Instead of forcing users to only interact with a bot, the company is implementing small but important functions that solve daily problems across all parts of the system. These innovations, powered by Apple Intelligence technology, make the iPhone an even smarter and more convenient device. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

One of the most convenient aspects of the new operating system is the automatic bill splitting function for restaurants and cafes. According to ixbt.com, users take or upload a photo of the receipt via Apple Cash, and Apple Intelligence automatically extracts the data — dish names, quantities, tips, and the total amount. Then, a request is sent to friends in the group to mark what they ordered, and the system fairly calculates taxes and other expenses.

Security and Automatic Password Updates

Today, creating complex passwords is no longer enough, as the risk of data breaches across various platforms remains high. Within iOS 27, Apple's new passwords app uses AI not only to identify weak passwords but also to allow them to be updated automatically. AI logs into sites on the user's behalf and changes compromised passwords to more secure versions, eliminating the need for manual effort from the user.

The Messages app has also become significantly smarter. The system now understands the context of the conversation and offers one-tap suggestions. For example, if your interlocutor asks you to remember something, the iPhone immediately suggests adding this task to the Reminders app. If someone wants to schedule a meeting, a button to create an event in the Calendar app appears.

Media and Smart Suggestion System

Apple Intelligence also shows its superiority in working with photos. If a friend asks for photos from a past event, the system sorts exactly the required images using keywords, location, and the person recognition function in the Photos Library. These features are currently available in beta for developers and are expected to be released to the general public in the autumn.

Overall, the updates in iOS 27 cover the following areas:

  • Smart splitting of restaurant bills via Apple Cash;
  • Automatic updating of passwords on sites where data has been leaked;
  • Managing calendars and reminders based on the content of messages;
  • Fast search and sharing of required content from the photo library.
These updates show that Apple's approach to AI is not limited to chatbots, but is aimed at making every part of the operating system more useful for the user. For users in Uzbekistan, these conveniences, especially password security and the message handling system, will undoubtedly make daily digital life significantly easier.

AppleiPhoneiOS 27Artificial IntelligenceApple Intelligence
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