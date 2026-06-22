AI-powered carts begin tracking shoppers in US supermarkets

“Smart” carts that analyze shopper behavior in real time and encourage them to buy more products are becoming popular in major US retail chains. The Caper Cart technology, developed by Instacart, has ushered in the era of “physical AI” in the retail sector. This system not only tracks purchases but is completely transforming in-store marketing strategies. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Instacart, in partnership with the Weis Markets chain, announced the launch of Caper Cart carts in several supermarkets in the state of Pennsylvania. These carts are equipped with several cameras, digital scales, a touchscreen, and in-store positioning systems. These devices identify which aisles a shopper stops at and what they are adding to the basket within seconds.

Smart technology increasing purchase volume

The Caper Cart system operates using cloud models trained on Instacart's 10 years of experience and over 1.6 billion online orders. Through the cart's screen, the shopper is shown advertising messages, electronic coupons, and personalized offers relevant to their current location. For example, if a shopper is in the pasta section, the system may suggest a matching sauce or cheese.

The company notes that the “Got everything you need?” function suggests additional goods that may interest the shopper. According to statistics, such notifications have increased the average purchase volume by nearly 1 percent. While this may seem like a small figure, for large retail chains, it means millions of dollars in additional revenue.

Additionally, the smart carts actively promote the Weis Rewards loyalty program and help customers find previously purchased products faster via the Buy It Again function. This optimizes the time the shopper spends in the store while ensuring the basket fills up faster.

Data collection and future prospects

According to Instacart data, the implementation rate of Caper Cart devices has tripled in recent years. Not only this company, but other American retail giants are also working on their own intelligent carts. AI is now establishing its place not only in online stores but also in ordinary supermarkets, which are an integral part of our daily lives.

However, the widespread adoption of such technologies also raises questions regarding the security of shoppers' personal data. Stores now have the ability to track every step of the customer and directly influence their choices. At the same time, this convenience allows for payment without queues at the checkout and easier discovery of needed products.

Although such high-tech carts are not yet widely used in the Uzbekistan market, the country's large supermarket chains are also striving for digital transformation. In the future, based on global experience, it is possible that AI systems analyzing shopper behavior will appear in local stores.