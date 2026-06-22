Samsung and OpenAI Partnership: Over 120,000 Employees Switch to ChatGPT Enterprise

A major strategic agreement has been signed between South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics and AI leader OpenAI. Under this contract, Samsung will provide over 120,000 of its employees with ChatGPT Enterprise Edition and the Codex programming platform. This is regarded as one of the largest corporate deals in OpenAI's history. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new system will first be open to all Samsung Electronics employees in South Korea, as well as specialists of the Device Experience (DX) division operating worldwide. For context, by the end of 2024, the company employed a total of 262,000 people, a significant portion of whom can now utilize advanced AI capabilities in their daily workflows.

Increasing Work Efficiency and Security Issues

according to ixbt.com, the primary goal of implementing this technology is to fundamentally increase work efficiency in areas such as software development, marketing, product design, and manufacturing. Employees are expected to quickly perform tasks such as data analysis, drafting documents, and working on creative solutions using ChatGPT.

The company has also paid special attention to internal security issues. The ChatGPT Enterprise version differs from the consumer version by its higher level of data protection and privacy. This is critical for large corporations like Samsung, as it eliminates the risk of confidential corporate data leaking.

New Capabilities of the Codex Platform

The Codex platform, initially known only as a software development tool, has now become a universal system. It helps not only developers but also non-technical representatives in automating business processes. According to OpenAI, the number of Codex users has exceeded 5 million per week, and in South Korea, this figure has grown by nearly 800 percent since February.

This partnership is an important step for Samsung to maintain competitiveness in the global market. The integration of AI into the workflow will accelerate the resolution of complex problems and the creation of innovative products. This experience could serve as a model for other major tech brands in the future.