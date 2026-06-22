Serious Issue with Sapphire RX 9070 XT Graphics Cards: Power Cables Melting

New controversies regarding technical malfunctions are escalating in the modern graphics card market. Specifically, owners of the Sapphire RX 9070 XT Nitro+ model have begun complaining about cases of melting power cables. Experts are drawing attention to the fact that such incidents not only lead to device failure but also threaten the safety of the entire computer system. This was reported by Ixbt.com report says.

A Czech user encountered exactly this problem in a system consisting of a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and a Sapphire RX 9070 XT Nitro+ graphics card. According to him, the computer suddenly froze while playing Battlefield 6. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the 12V-2x6 standard power cable had melted and burned at the connection point.

Unexpected rejection from warranty service

The most controversial aspect of this situation is that the user received an unexpected response when submitting the graphics card for warranty repair. Technical specialists tested the device for 48 hours and stated that the graphics card itself was in good condition, and only the adapter cable was damaged. As a result, the company refused to replace the device and returned it to the owner.

The victim noted that the service center staff did not even check the burned original cable included in the kit and did not find it necessary to replace it with a new one. It is worth noting that this cable did not belong to a third-party manufacturer, but was an original 3x8pin to 12V-2x6 adapter included by Sapphire in the graphics card box.

According to ixbt.com, at least nine similar cases related to the Sapphire RX 9070 XT Nitro+ model have been officially recorded this year. However, experts are concerned that the real numbers may be much higher. The user claims that all cable latches were in place and it was pushed in fully, indicating that the problem is not a user error but a design flaw.

Technical safety and consequences

The Sapphire RX 9070 XT Nitro+ graphics card consumes approximately 280 W of power. The user's system is equipped with a 750 W XPG Core Reactor II VE power supply, which is considered sufficient to handle this load. Nevertheless, the high temperature at the connector part led to the melting of the plastic. Such cases should serve as a warning for high-performance PC builders in the Uzbekistan market as well.

So far, Sapphire has not issued an official statement regarding this widespread problem. Experts recommend the following to users of high-power graphics cards:

Regularly check that the power cables are tightly and fully inserted into the connector;

Ensure there are no sharp bends at the cable connection point;

Immediately disconnect power if an unusual smell or excessive overheating is noticed from the system.

This incident has once again brought the issue of protecting consumer rights between graphics card manufacturers and service centers to the agenda. If the failure occurred due to an accessory in the factory kit, the consumer is considered entitled to full compensation.