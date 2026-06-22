Future Tech in Tashkent: Construction of Humanoid Robot Factory Begins

·6·Technology
Future Tech in Tashkent: Construction of Humanoid Robot Factory Begins

A giant step has been taken in our capital, ushering in a new era in the field of high technology. According to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the construction of a modern factory specializing in the production of humanoid robots and their components has started in Tashkent.

Solemn Ceremony and High-Profile Guests

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the enterprise took place on June 15 within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum in the "Yangi Avlod" industrial zone.

Official representatives and industry leaders from two countries participated in this historic event. Guests included Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov, Ambassador of South Korea to Uzbekistan Won Do-yeon, and President of Robotis Kim Byung-soo.

Key Figures of the Factory of the Future

This project is regarded as one of the most important initiatives for the development of robotics in Uzbekistan. The main indicators of the project are as follows:

  • Investment volume: Nearly 70 million dollars

  • New jobs: More than 2 thousand high-skilled jobs

  • Production area: A modern complex to be built on 10 hectares

A Partner Recognized by Global Giants: What You Need to Know About Robotis

South Korea's Robotis company, which has entered into partnership with Uzbekistan, is not just an ordinary enterprise, but one of the world leaders in autonomous robotics. Founded in 1999, the company's total assets amount to 2.5 billion dollars. It has official representative offices in the USA, Japan, and China.

The prestige and reliability of Robotis can also be seen from the list of global giants that cooperate with them:

Brands using the company's technologies: Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, NASA, Google, Samsung, and BMW.

The newly established enterprise will not only produce high-tech products but will also serve to bring international experience to our country and increase the qualifications of local personnel. This is expected to be one of Uzbekistan's largest achievements on the path of innovative development.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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