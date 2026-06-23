Microsoft and Chevron to Build Massive Gas Power Plant in US

·38·Technology
Microsoft and Chevron to Build Massive Gas Power Plant in US

Tech giant Microsoft and energy corporation Chevron have announced plans to build a natural gas power plant with a capacity of 2.67 GW in West Texas, USA. This project is aimed at providing an uninterrupted power supply for Microsoft's AI and cloud data centers, becoming one of the largest infrastructure facilities in the sector. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to a 20-year agreement signed between the parties, the new power plant will directly serve a data center managed by Microsoft. Technically, the primary power will be generated via two large turbines from GE Vernova. Additionally, equipment from Solar Turbines, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, will be used as a supplementary energy source.

Conflict Between Environmental Goals and Reality

This agreement raises many questions against the backdrop of Microsoft's commitments to environmental sustainability. The company had previously pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. However, the launch of such a massive natural gas-powered plant could significantly complicate the achievement of this goal.

According to a report by the Environmental Integrity Project, this project, dubbed "Project Kilby," could emit over 13 million tons of carbon dioxide, 3,200 tons of air pollutants, and 278,000 pounds of hazardous waste into the atmosphere. These figures demonstrate how complex it is to maintain a balance between rapid growth in the tech sector and environmental responsibility.

Chevron described the project in its press release as the "largest combined development of gas energy and data centers" in the US. The ever-increasing demand for computing power for AI systems is forcing tech companies to return to traditional energy sources.

This situation could serve as an important lesson for countries developing their digital economy, such as Uzbekistan. When building data centers, not only the technological infrastructure but also the stability of energy sources and their environmental impact are of strategic importance. The experience of giants like Microsoft shows that even the most advanced IT solutions ultimately require massive energy resources.

While Microsoft has currently limited official comments on this project, experts view it as a necessary step for the company to maintain leadership in the AI race. In the coming years, the number of similar projects is expected to increase as ChatGPT and other AI systems expand.

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