Amazon-owned Zoox updates its driverless robotaxi

Zoox, a company part of Amazon, has significantly improved its specially designed robotaxi. These updates are not just about enhancing the appearance, but are aimed at ensuring passenger comfort and safety ahead of the commercial launch planned for the end of this year. According to ixbt.com, the company has introduced a series of changes to the car's interior and exterior design based on user feedback. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The main technical specifications of the Zoox robotaxi remain unchanged. This cube-shaped electric vehicle still lacks a steering wheel and traditional control elements. The car is equipped with 40 cameras, radar, lidar, and infrared sensors, allowing for full perception of the environment. Additionally, it can travel at a speed of 120 km/h (75 mph) and can accommodate four passengers.

Interior comfort and ergonomics

To create a more cozy environment for passengers, company engineers added extra soft padding and ergonomic curves to the seats and headrests. A light color palette was used for the interior: the seats are aloe green, while the floor and trim are stone gray. According to Zoox representatives, this color combination creates a calming atmosphere and helps passengers easily find personal items, such as their smartphones.

Furthermore, technical details in the cabin were not overlooked. Special grooves were added to the smartphone charging panel to prevent phones from sliding, cup holders were expanded, and the touch screen was made more visible. Such small but important changes will improve the quality of service for thousands of passengers using the robotaxi daily.

Safety and external communication system

Important updates were also made to the exterior of the vehicle. Two-way reflectors were relocated to improve visibility. The most notable feature is the installation of a new speaker and microphone in the door interface. This system provides two-way audio communication between passengers, other road users, and Zoox support services.

Chris Stoffel, Director of Industrial Design at Zoox, noted that the updated interior design does not distract the passenger's attention, unlike in modern passenger cars. The goal is to allow the passenger to relax as much as possible during the trip. These updates are expected to distinguish the Zoox experience from any other transport service available today.

Currently, Zoox is testing its driverless taxis in several US cities. If all plans are successfully implemented, these futuristic vehicles will officially begin serving passengers in the coming months. This could mark the beginning of a new era in urban transport systems.