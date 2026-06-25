SpaceX Preparing New Mechazilla Device for Starship in Florida

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is rapidly building new infrastructure in Florida for its massive Starship rocket system. Recent images circulating on social media show the transport of the first part of the giant mechanical arm known as "Mechazilla". This technological solution is expected to take the rocket reuse process to a completely new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Footage released by @MaxQ, a representative of NASASpaceflight, shows the mechanical "claw" being moved out of Hangar X at the Kennedy Space Center. Transported via a heavy multi-axle platform, this component is an integral part of the Starship system and will be installed on the service tower. Its primary function is to catch returning Super Heavy boosters mid-air.

Revolutionary Landing System and Its Advantages

The Mechazilla system is one of the boldest ideas from SpaceX engineers. Abandoning traditional landing legs reduces the rocket's overall weight and increases the payload capacity. Most importantly, since the rocket lands directly on the launch pad tower, the turnaround time for preparation and the next flight is significantly reduced.

According to ixbt.com, construction is currently in full swing at the SLC-37 site in Florida. Specialists are assembling the launch tower step-by-step, preparing to integrate it with this complex mechanism. Such infrastructure is not only a technological achievement but also a key link in SpaceX's strategy to increase the frequency of space flights.

Billion-Dollar Investment and Modernization

SpaceX plans to invest approximately 1.8 billion dollars to develop the Starship program in Florida. These funds are directed not only toward building new launch pads but also toward improving existing technologies. The company is operating in several states simultaneously, expanding its space access capabilities.

Meanwhile, modernization work continues at the Starbase spaceport in Texas. There, specialists are using a powerful Liebherr LR11000 crane to dismantle old parts of the first launch tower. This indicates that SpaceX is learning from its initial successful experiments and constantly updating equipment designs.

The delivery of the new Mechazilla device to Florida signifies that the Starship project is scaling globally. If the tests in Texas are successfully completed, the new Florida site could become the primary hub for monthly or even weekly flights. This brings humanity's journeys to Mars and the Moon closer.