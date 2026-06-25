European Scouts Continue to Track Behruz Karimov

·5·Sport
European Scouts Continue to Track Behruz Karimov

In the first two rounds of the World Cup, the defensive play of the Uzbekistan national team has raised many justified concerns among fans and specialists. Our team's defensive line stands as one of the weakest and most leak-prone systems in the tournament.

However, even in such difficult and complex conditions, there is one hero who has stood out with his performance and is constantly mentioned by foreign experts. He is the talented 18-year-old defender Behruz Karimov.

On the scouting radars: Alexandro Parra's recognition

This time, renowned football analyst and scout Alexandro Parra specifically highlighted the young player's actions and urged European clubs not to overlook this boy.

«Uzbekistan's defensive play looks very poor — it appears to be one of the weakest defenses in the entire World Cup. But even in such conditions, Behruz Karimov can be singled out separately.

He performed very well in the match against Colombia, demonstrating a high level of physical strength and correct positioning. These two aspects will certainly lead him to Europe soon. Karimov is a great talent», wrote Alexandro Parra.

Battling stars and previous praise

As a reminder, this is not the first praise bestowed upon Behruz. Previously, the famous Hungarian journalist and football analyst Bense Bochak had also given a high rating to Karimov's play.

At the time, the expert specifically noted that our 18-year-old defender acted fearlessly and with great dignity against world football stars such as Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Nuno Mendes (Portugal). According to Bochak, European scouts have already noted Behruz in their notebooks.

Karimov's stability at the World Cup:

Although the team results are not encouraging, the coaching staff has full confidence in Behruz, and he is giving his all on the pitch:

Opponent and score

Karimov's time on pitch

Brief summary of the game

Colombia (1:3)

90 minutes (Full match)

Clearly stood out in physical strength and correct positioning.

Portugal (0:5)

89 minutes (Substituted at the end)

Fought until the end against the opponent's star-studded and aggressive attacks.

While the tournament is proving difficult for our national team, it is very important for our future that young players like Behruz Karimov gain experience on such a big stage and attract European attention. We hope this big step opens the doors to Europe's grand clubs for Behruz!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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