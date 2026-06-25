For nearly twenty years, the football world enjoyed the relentless battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As this era comes to an end, experts and fans have recognized the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the next great rivalry. However, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, it has become clear that the struggle between these two stars has not risen to the expected level. This is reported by Goal.com news states.

The group stage of the World Cup currently taking place on US soil is seen as a moment that could awaken this "dormant" rivalry. According to Goal.com, Mbappe and Haaland have clashed in Group I and are currently among the main contenders for the Golden Boot. Both forwards scored braces against Iraq and Senegal in the first two rounds, recording four goals each.

Differences between leagues and clubs

Why hasn't the Mbappe-Haaland confrontation reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo? The main reason cited is that they play in different championships. While Erling Haaland is becoming a Manchester City legend in the English Premier League, Kylian Mbappe is acting as the new star of Real Madrid's "galacticos" in the Spanish La Liga. They are forced to compete only indirectly for the Champions League or the European Golden Shoe.

For comparison, the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry was formed during the peak of El Clasico, at a time when Spanish football was under a complete duopoly. The enmity between Barcelona and Real Madrid, seasoned by figures like Jose Mourinho and Sergio Ramos, turned this rivalry into a global drama. Current stars do not have the opportunity for such direct and regular clashes.

A new turning point at the World Cup

Nevertheless, the 2026 World Cup could change this situation. The match in Boston to decide the group winner gives these two forwards a chance to settle scores. Interestingly, both young stars are currently trailing the great Lionel Messi in the tournament's top scorer race. The Argentina national team captain managed to score five goals in the first two games.

Manchester City's global reputation is also influencing this rivalry. Many neutral fans view the club's successes, achieved through Abu Dhabi investments, with some coldness. Real Madrid, with its historical greatness, keeps Mbappe constantly in the spotlight. Such factors cast a slight shadow on Haaland's popularity, regardless of how high his individual results are.

In conclusion, there is no doubt that Mbappe and Haaland are the strongest players of their era. However, for their rivalry to reach the legendary Messi-Ronaldo level, they lack not only statistical indicators but also direct on-field clashes and emotionally charged historical conflicts. Perhaps this current World Cup will serve as the true beginning of this new era.