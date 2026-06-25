Another Magnetic Storm Observed on Earth: G1 Level Activity Recorded

·5·Technology
Another Magnetic Storm Observed on Earth: G1 Level Activity Recorded

Planet Earth has entered another phase of geomagnetic fluctuations. Experts note that the magnetic storm, which began overnight, reached its peak in the early morning hours, recording a G1 level. While this event does not significantly impact human health or technological systems, it may cause some discomfort for weather-sensitive individuals. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the primary cause of this geomagnetic disturbance is an increase in solar wind speed resulting from the influence of a coronal hole on the Sun. Images obtained via observation cameras and specialized devices clearly show this coronal structure. It is worth noting that the appearance of such non-standard shaped holes on the Sun has recently become a frequent occurrence.

Forecasts indicate that the storm has already peaked and no further intensification is expected in the coming hours. According to scientists' calculations, the situation will stabilize soon, and the geomagnetic field will return to its normal state. The G1 level is the weakest indicator on a five-point scale and typically does not cause serious malfunctions in power systems or communication tools.

Solar Activity and June Summary

It can be said that June of this year is passing relatively calmly from a geomagnetic perspective. Since the beginning of the month, magnetic storms have been recorded on Earth for a total of four days. This indicator is significantly lower compared to the high cycles of solar activity in previous periods, particularly at the beginning of the 21st century.

Experts consider this process part of a natural cycle. Although current fluctuations are not strong, doctors recommend that patients with chronic illnesses, especially those with blood pressure and cardiovascular system issues, take precautions. On such days, it is advisable to drink more water and avoid physical exertion.

In the age of modern technology, such natural phenomena can also have a minor impact on the operation of satellites and GPS systems. However, G1 level storms are usually limited to the appearance of short-term auroras at high latitudes. In regions like Uzbekistan, this process is almost imperceptible.

In conclusion, the next peak of solar activity developed according to the expected model. No new strong storms are expected in the coming days, providing peace of mind for the population and technical services.

Magnetic StormSolar ActivitySpaceHealthEcology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Revolution Expected in Foldable Smartphone ScreensSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Revolution Expected in Foldable Smartphone ScreensToday, 11:54High-Speed Internet via Starlink Launched on Iberia Airlines AircraftHigh-Speed Internet via Starlink Launched on Iberia Airlines AircraftToday, 11:21SpaceX Preparing New Mechazilla Device for Starship in FloridaSpaceX Preparing New Mechazilla Device for Starship in FloridaToday, 10:57iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System RevolutioniPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System RevolutionToday, 10:29Smartphone Market Revolution: Device with 14,000 mAh Battery ExpectedSmartphone Market Revolution: Device with 14,000 mAh Battery ExpectedToday, 09:29Airbus Prepares to Introduce New A220-500: A Worthy Rival to Boeing 737 MAX 8Airbus Prepares to Introduce New A220-500: A Worthy Rival to Boeing 737 MAX 8Today, 06:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time