Another Magnetic Storm Observed on Earth: G1 Level Activity Recorded

Planet Earth has entered another phase of geomagnetic fluctuations. Experts note that the magnetic storm, which began overnight, reached its peak in the early morning hours, recording a G1 level. While this event does not significantly impact human health or technological systems, it may cause some discomfort for weather-sensitive individuals. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the primary cause of this geomagnetic disturbance is an increase in solar wind speed resulting from the influence of a coronal hole on the Sun. Images obtained via observation cameras and specialized devices clearly show this coronal structure. It is worth noting that the appearance of such non-standard shaped holes on the Sun has recently become a frequent occurrence.

Forecasts indicate that the storm has already peaked and no further intensification is expected in the coming hours. According to scientists' calculations, the situation will stabilize soon, and the geomagnetic field will return to its normal state. The G1 level is the weakest indicator on a five-point scale and typically does not cause serious malfunctions in power systems or communication tools.

Solar Activity and June Summary

It can be said that June of this year is passing relatively calmly from a geomagnetic perspective. Since the beginning of the month, magnetic storms have been recorded on Earth for a total of four days. This indicator is significantly lower compared to the high cycles of solar activity in previous periods, particularly at the beginning of the 21st century.

Experts consider this process part of a natural cycle. Although current fluctuations are not strong, doctors recommend that patients with chronic illnesses, especially those with blood pressure and cardiovascular system issues, take precautions. On such days, it is advisable to drink more water and avoid physical exertion.

In the age of modern technology, such natural phenomena can also have a minor impact on the operation of satellites and GPS systems. However, G1 level storms are usually limited to the appearance of short-term auroras at high latitudes. In regions like Uzbekistan, this process is almost imperceptible.

In conclusion, the next peak of solar activity developed according to the expected model. No new strong storms are expected in the coming days, providing peace of mind for the population and technical services.