Rare fish worth $44,000 perish in an instant

An unusual incident occurred in the city of Wuxi, China. Due to the bursting of an aquarium containing rare and expensive fish, fish valued at nearly $44,000 perished.

According to reports, the water from the aquarium drained in a short time, making it impossible to save most of the fish. Only a few fish survived.

The aquarium owner, who suffered significant losses, took an unusual approach to the situation. He took some of the perished fish to a restaurant and organized a dinner with friends. He said that in this way, he tried to "turn at least part of the loss into profit."

According to the aquarium owner, he plans to restore his collection of rare fish in the future. The incident sparked widespread discussion on social networks, leaving many users astonished.