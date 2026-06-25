High-Speed Internet via Starlink Launched on Iberia Airlines Aircraft

·18·Technology
High-Speed Internet via Starlink Launched on Iberia Airlines Aircraft

Starlink, led by Elon Musk, continues to bring revolutionary changes to the aviation industry. Spain's Iberia airlines has officially launched a high-speed satellite internet system for commercial use on its long-haul aircraft. This step serves to fundamentally improve communication quality in the air. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The first test and operational flight took place on June 23, 2026, on the Madrid — Sao Paulo route. The aircraft with registration EC-MAA, which took off from Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, became the first plane in the Iberia fleet equipped with the Starlink system. Now, passengers on this flight have access to internet quality comparable to that used on the ground during the flight.

Technical Capabilities and Speed Metrics

According to ixbt.com, the Starlink system can provide download speeds of up to 450–500 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 70 Mbps on board. Most importantly, the connection works without interruptions and with minimal latency. This allows passengers not only to use social networks but also to communicate via video calls and work with large files.

Iberia management plans to make this service completely free for all passengers, regardless of the class they are flying in. Additionally, the internet connection remains seamless from the boarding process until arrival at the destination. Unlike previous generations of satellite internet, this eliminates the need to wait for the aircraft to reach a certain altitude.

Broad Strategy and Future Plans

Iberia aims to equip nearly 35 percent of its long-haul fleet with Starlink equipment by the end of 2026. However, the scope of the project is not limited to a single carrier. International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company, plans to connect more than 500 aircraft belonging to various airlines within its group to this system.

Starlink is rapidly strengthening its position in the aviation market. Today, 41 airlines worldwide have agreements to use Elon Musk's technology. The total number of aircraft included in the program has exceeded 7,000. Previously, Southwest Airlines also successfully completed its first flight equipped with the new generation of satellite internet.

This news is also significant for Uzbek travelers and users of international flights, as the issue of quality communication on long flights to Europe and America has always been relevant. The popularization of technologies like Starlink is expected to turn internet access during flights from a luxury into a common standard in the coming years.

StarlinkIberiaElon MuskInternetTechnology
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