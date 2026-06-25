Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Revolution Expected in Foldable Smartphone Screens

·7·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Revolution Expected in Foldable Smartphone Screens

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to take another big step to strengthen its leadership in the foldable smartphone market. According to the latest leaks, the company will bring image clarity to a new level in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra model. This will significantly improve the visual experience for users. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to information provided by renowned insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra smartphone will feature a screen with "significantly higher resolution" compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 model. It has not yet been disclosed whether this change applies only to the outer display, the inner flexible panel, or both screens. However, experts speculate that the ppi (pixel density) will increase on both panels.

New Standards in Image Clarity

For comparison, the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 model's outer screen has a density of 422 ppi, and the inner flexible display has 368 ppi. These indicators already provide high-quality images. Nevertheless, Samsung engineers seem to aim to create the clearest image-providing smartphone among foldable devices via the Ultra version. As reported by ixbt.com, such a technological update is particularly important for content creators and mobile gaming enthusiasts.

It is also said that not only the Ultra version, but also the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model will be equipped with screens featuring the highest pixel density in its class. This is part of Samsung's strategy to outpace competitors, especially Chinese brands, in the foldable device segment. Given that the Fold series is among the most prestigious gadgets in the Uzbekistan market, interest in the new model is naturally high.

Presentation Date and Expected Models

The official unveiling of the new generation of devices will not be long. According to reports, Samsung will showcase its new foldable lineup at a special event in London on July 22nd of this year. The following models are expected to be presented at the event:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 — standard business flagship;
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — premium model with maximum technical capabilities;
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 — compact and modern clamshell.
It is worth noting that Ice Universe, who spread this news, is known for his accurate predictions. He was among the first to report on the "notches" in the iPhone X, the iPhone 14 design, and Samsung's 200 megapixel sensors. His sources in Samsung's R&D department indicate a high level of reliability for this information.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could set new standards in the smartphone market not only for its folding feature but also for screen quality. If the expected changes in image clarity are implemented, it will be another victory for Samsung in the evolution of foldable devices.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8SmartphoneTechnologyGadgets
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