DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"

·2·Sport
DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"

In Group K of the 2026 World Cup, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan national teams, currently occupying the bottom two spots, still maintain a chance to advance to the playoff stage.

Both teams suffered defeats in the second round of the group stage. Uzbekistan lost 0-5 to Portugal, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo suffered a narrow defeat to Colombia. Consequently, the Congolese missed the opportunity to secure their progression early.

Sebastien Desabre, head coach of the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team, shared his thoughts on the loss to Colombia and the upcoming decisive clash with Uzbekistan.

"We must accept this defeat, keep our heads high, and return to the fight as quickly as possible. Of course, a draw would have been better, but it must be admitted that Colombia was stronger.

They controlled the ball very well, and we entered the game too late. We performed much better in the second half, but that is football. Now we must analyze what happened and move forward," said Desabre.

The coach noted that the team is pleased to have scored its first World Cup goal in the opening match against Portugal. The Congolese view this as valuable experience.

"We are happy with our first goal and consider it part of the learning process. The match against Uzbekistan will not be easy because they defend well. But we will give everything on the pitch. Right now, the most important thing is to rest and recover strength," the coach added.

Lilian Tshimpumpu, General Secretary of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Football Federation, also described the third-round match against Uzbekistan as a decisive battle for the team.

"We were placed in a very difficult group and have already played against the main favorites of the tournament. Now, the clash with Uzbekistan can be called a 'game of life' for our national team. Our players have also started speaking openly about this.

I believe Uzbekistan will try to show their best performance of the tournament and secure their first points specifically in the match against us," said Tshimpumpu.

Currently, Colombia leads Group K with 6 points. Portugal is second with 4 points, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is third with 1 point. Uzbekistan, with no points yet, occupies the bottom of the group.

The decisive match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan will take place on June 28 in the USA. The match starts at 04:30 Tashkent time.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Today, 08:58Vinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeVinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeToday, 08:54Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Today, 08:46Vinícius brace: Brazil crush Scotland (video)Vinícius brace: Brazil crush Scotland (video)Today, 08:36Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)Today, 08:27Mexico advances to playoffs with 9 points, South Africa beats South KoreaMexico advances to playoffs with 9 points, South Africa beats South KoreaToday, 08:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"