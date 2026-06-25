First Pair for World Cup 2026 Playoffs Determined

The first pairing for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup has been revealed. Canada and South Africa will face off in the Round of 32 for a spot in the next round.

The Canadian national team, led by Jesse Marsch, finished second in Group V. As one of the tournament hosts, Canada collected 4 points in three matches to secure their place in the playoffs.

The South African national team under Hugo Broos also accumulated 4 points in the group stage. The Africans defeated South Korea 1-0 in the decisive match, snatching second place and advancing from Group A.

Now there is no room for error for either team. The winner will continue their journey in the World Cup, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

The Round of 32 match between Canada and South Africa will take place on June 28 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.