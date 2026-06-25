Airbus Prepares to Introduce New A220-500: A Worthy Rival to Boeing 737 MAX 8

Airbus, a leading giant in the aviation world, is on the verge of expanding its A220 family, one of its most successful projects. The company is expected to make a final decision on the production of an extended version of this aircraft — the A220-500 model — by the end of this year. According to Guillaume Faure, head of Airbus Canada, in a statement at the Mirabel plant in Canada, although the project has not been officially confirmed, the company is preparing in every way to launch the program. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new A220-500 modification is a logical continuation of the current A220-300 model, providing for five additional rows of seats in the cabin. As a result, the aircraft's passenger capacity increases up to 185 people. This makes the liner a direct competitor to the Boeing 737 MAX 8 model in the medium-haul flight market. According to ixbt.com, many airlines have long been waiting for such an economical and high-capacity model.

Market Demand and AirAsia Interest

Interest in the new model is already high. In particular, AirAsia, one of Asia's largest low-cost carriers, stated its readiness to immediately purchase 150 A220-500 aircraft if the program is officially announced. Airbus engineers have decided to maintain the characteristic comfortable 2+3 cabin layout in the new model. This ensures more space and comfort for passengers.

Company management aims to offer customers a solution that is not technically complex, reliable, and reaches the market faster. Currently, specialists are working on finding the ideal balance between aircraft weight, passenger capacity, and flight range. At the same time, it has become known that alternative engines are not being sought for the new model.

Engines and Production Capacity

For now, Pratt & Whitney remains the sole engine supplier. Their PW1500G units will also be installed in the new liners. Airbus representatives consider switching to another manufacturer to be a very expensive and complex process. Instead, it is planned to fully eliminate reliability issues of existing engines by the end of 2026. Starting from 2027, the service life of these engines is expected to increase significantly.

At the same time, Airbus is considering the issue of expanding production capacities in Mirabel. The successful implementation of the A220-500 project requires significant investments. The company aims to reach a production level of 13–14 aircraft per month by 2028. This figure is of decisive importance for the entire program to be economically viable and bring stable profit.

This news could also be of great importance for the Uzbekistan aviation market. As the number of domestic and regional flights in our country increases, economical and modern liners like the A220-500 could be worthy candidates for updating the fleets of local air carriers in the future.