Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for Shomurodov

·143·Sport
Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for Shomurodov

Aiming to win the Turkish Süper Lig and succeed in the UEFA Champions League next season, Fenerbahçe is looking to make a real splash in their attack! To boost their offensive power and strengthen competition in the front line, the Istanbul side has identified last season's top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig, our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov as their primary transfer target.

Incredible offer: 3 stars + Cash!

Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım is personally interested in the Uzbek striker. After head coach İsmail Kartal also fully approved Eldor's candidacy, the club management prepared an unexpected and massive offer for Istanbul Başakşehir.

To secure Shomurodov, Fenerbahçe is ready to part ways with three of their top players:

  • Cengiz Ünder (Member of the Turkish national team)

  • Çağlar Söyüncü (Member of the Turkish national team)

  • Rodrigo Becão (Experienced Brazilian defender)

In addition, Aziz Yıldırım plans to add a significant transfer fee on top of these three stars to satisfy Başakşehir. By signing Eldor, the Fenerbahçe management aims to strengthen the attack while trimming the current squad by offloading certain forwards.

Eldor's price has skyrocketed: from 5.8 million to 15 million!

According to reputable Turkish sites sporx.com and fotomac.com.tr Aziz Yıldırım is mobilizing all efforts to fulfill his promise to fans ahead of the club presidential election: bringing the duo of Vedat Muriqi and Eldor Shomurodov to the team.

However, Başakşehir does not want to let their top scorer go easily, as they spent a considerable amount to purchase Eldor from Roma.

Shomurodov's transfer in numbers:

Transfer stages and status

Amount (in Euros)

One-year loan fee last summer

3 million €

Full buyout fee from Roma

2.8 million €

Total amount spent by Başakşehir

5.8 million €

Eldor's current value on Transfermarktis

7 million €

New record price demanded by Başakşehir

15 million €

Having scored 22 goals in the completed season, Eldor is currently in high demand. Initially asking for 10 million euros, the Başakşehir management raised the price to 15 million euros after seeing the growing number of suitors.

Negotiations start at the end of the week

Aziz Yıldırım will personally meet with Istanbul Başakşehir owner Göksel Gümüşdağ at the end of this week to present the first official offer.

However, Fenerbahçe will have to fight hard for this. Because there are also very attractive and financially strong offers for Eldor Shomurodov from another Turkish giant, Trabzonspor as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia. Let's see which giant our compatriot will start the new season with. Follow us for the latest updates!

FenerbahçeEldor Shomurodovİstanbul BaşakşehirAziz YıldırımRoma
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