Smartphone Market Revolution: Device with 14,000 mAh Battery Expected

·43·Technology
Smartphone Market Revolution: Device with 14,000 mAh Battery Expected

Energy efficiency and autonomous operating time remain among the most pressing issues in the smartphone industry. However, recent technological news suggests a major turning point. According to popular insider Digital Chat Station, a new smartphone equipped with a massive 14,000 mAh battery is currently under development. Ixbt.com reports this.

The device has already entered the NPI (New Product Introduction) stage. This means the project is not just laboratory tests or rough sketches, but is being prepared for actual production. Such a capacity is a record for the modern tech world and could provide users with several days of active power.

Three times higher than iPhone specs

For comparison, a 14,000 mAh capacity is nearly three times higher than many popular flagships on the market today, specifically Apple's iPhone models. Considering that the latest generations of iPhone smartphones have an average battery capacity of around 4,000–5,000 mAh, the new device is expected to raise the bar for power entirely.

According to the ixbt.com report, such a huge energy reserve may affect not only the long operating time without charging but also the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Nevertheless, manufacturers are trying to maintain the device's compactness using modern high-density batteries.

Market Competition and Trends

Recently, reports surfaced that Honor used an 11,000 mAh battery in its Honor X80 Pro Max model. The manufacturer even offered a guarantee to replace the battery for free if it failed within two years. The new 14,000 mAh smartphone is now preparing to break this record as well.

Digital Chat Station, who shared this information, is known for accurate predictions in the tech world. He was among the first to reveal the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro would be equipped with a Samsung display. He also correctly predicted that the Dimensity 9400 processor would be introduced before the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

For now, which brand this "energy giant" will be released under and its exact release date remain secret. However, experts believe such devices may primarily target travelers, users who spend long periods away from the power grid, and hardcore gamers.

Demand for smartphones with such high-capacity batteries is also high in the Uzbekistan market. Especially in regions with power outages or during long-distance trips, such devices would undoubtedly be a real lifesaver for users.

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