Bosnia and Herzegovina reach play-offs with historic result

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team has achieved a historic result and advanced to the play-off stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The team led by Sergej Barbarez finished the group stage with 4 points, taking third place. The Bosnians became the first national team to advance to the play-offs after finishing third in the group, behind Switzerland and Canada.

This result holds special significance in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina football, as the team has succeeded in reaching the World Cup play-offs for the first time ever.

The Bosnians previously participated in the 2014 World Cup. In that tournament, the team also finished third in the group, but could not advance to the next stage due to the format at the time.

Twelve years later, Bosnia and Herzegovina has returned to the World Cup stage and this time secured a historic ticket. Now, the team will strive to continue its run in the play-offs.