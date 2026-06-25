Bosnia and Herzegovina reach play-offs with historic result

·5·Sport
Bosnia and Herzegovina reach play-offs with historic result

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team has achieved a historic result and advanced to the play-off stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The team led by Sergej Barbarez finished the group stage with 4 points, taking third place. The Bosnians became the first national team to advance to the play-offs after finishing third in the group, behind Switzerland and Canada.

This result holds special significance in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina football, as the team has succeeded in reaching the World Cup play-offs for the first time ever.

The Bosnians previously participated in the 2014 World Cup. In that tournament, the team also finished third in the group, but could not advance to the next stage due to the format at the time.

Twelve years later, Bosnia and Herzegovina has returned to the World Cup stage and this time secured a historic ticket. Now, the team will strive to continue its run in the play-offs.

Bosnia and HerzegovinaSergey BarbaresSwitzerlandCanada
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First Pair for World Cup 2026 Playoffs DeterminedFirst Pair for World Cup 2026 Playoffs DeterminedToday, 12:11DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"Today, 12:06Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovTransfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovToday, 12:05European Scouts Continue to Track Behruz KarimovEuropean Scouts Continue to Track Behruz KarimovToday, 12:02What kind of captain is Harry Kane? Gary Pallister compares England captain to legendsWhat kind of captain is Harry Kane? Gary Pallister compares England captain to legendsToday, 11:54Alisher Qodirov sharply criticizes Uzbekistan national team playersAlisher Qodirov sharply criticizes Uzbekistan national team playersToday, 09:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan