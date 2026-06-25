Component Deliveries Begin for Mass Production of Tesla Optimus Robots

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has entered a decisive stage in preparing for the serial production of one of its most anticipated projects — the Optimus humanoid robots. The supply chain for this device, described as the world's most advanced robot, has already been formed, and cooperation with major technological enterprises in Taiwan has been established. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, leading robotics companies Miele Automation and Asia Optical have begun supplying critical components for Tesla. Specifically, Miele is providing the reducers and joint modules necessary for the robot's movement system. These parts play a key role in ensuring the Optimus robot moves as smoothly and precisely as a human.

At the same time, to expand production scale, Mirle has established a joint venture in the Rayong industrial center of Thailand in cooperation with China's Shenzhen Kedali Industry. This plant specializes in the production of robotic drivers and other high-precision components and is expected to launch at full capacity soon.

Optimus 3: The Robot's "Eyes" and Technical Capabilities

As part of the project, Asia Optical has been appointed responsible for the optical system of the Optimus 3 model, namely its "eyes". Using its spherical and aspherical lens technology, the company enables the robot to visually analyze its environment. This is crucial for the robot to move independently and perform tasks in complex conditions.

In a statement made in March, Elon Musk emphasized that Optimus 3 would be the most perfect robot in the world. According to him, there is currently no other robot on the market capable of demonstrating a level of performance as high as Optimus 3. The Tesla head evaluates this project as the most ambitious product in the company's history.

According to the production plan, a small batch of robots will begin assembly in the summer of this year. Large-scale, or mass production, is planned for 2027. Currently, construction of the Optimus factory is rapidly progressing within the Giga Texas complex in Texas, and the company has begun hiring new specialists for this direction.

This news is generating great interest in the tech world, as Optimus could become the first mass-market humanoid robot expected to ease human labor not only in industry but also in daily life. Tesla aims to fully dominate the robotics market and take AI capabilities to a new level through this product.