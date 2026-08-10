Juventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí Transfer

·48·Sport
Juventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí Transfer

Leading Italian Serie A clubs are holding active negotiations on the transfer market. According to Gazzetta.it, Juventus and Bologna are trying to reach an agreement over the transfer of Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí, but financial demands have complicated the talks between the two sides. Goal.com reports that.

Bologna value their defender at no less than €20 million. One of the main reasons for the club’s firm stance is that the Emilia-Romagna side must pay Genk 20% of the proceeds from the player’s future sale. Therefore, lowering the price without justification could result in financial losses.

The Teun Koopmeiners option

The Turin club had planned to offer approximately €10 million plus a player in an attempt to lower the transfer fee. Although Juan Cabal was initially considered a potential candidate to be included in the deal, the negotiations took an unexpected turn, and Bologna’s management requested Teun Koopmeiners.

This option appears interesting to the club because Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori knows the Dutch midfielder well and has a warm relationship with his family. Sartori is also known for having previously brought the player to Atalanta.

Financial obstacles and future plans

Juventus are not opposed to parting ways with Teun Koopmeiners, but the process is currently being slowed by the lack of satisfactory offers from Turkey or the English Premier League. In addition, the player’s annual salary of €4.5 million could create certain financial difficulties for Bologna.

Nevertheless, sending the player out on loan, with Juventus covering part of his salary, could help resolve the matter positively. The Fabio Miretti option also remains in the background, although his inclusion in the deal does not currently appear realistic. The two sides continue to search for the best formula to reach an agreement.

JuventusBolognaJhon LucumíTeun KoopmeinersSerie A
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