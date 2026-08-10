Florian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical Ideas

·51·Sport
Florian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical Ideas

Liverpool suffered a 3–2 home defeat to Monaco in a pre-season friendly, but German midfielder Florian Wirtz praised head coach Andoni Iraola’s tactical vision. Although the match at Anfield once again exposed the Reds’ defensive problems, changes under the new manager and the performances of several players made a positive impression. Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Florian Wirtz has already made his mark for Liverpool as they prepare for the new season, scoring once again in the match. Operating as a central attacking midfielder, the German scored in his second consecutive game, showing that he is becoming the key creative force in Iraola’s new attacking setup.

First Impressions Under The New Manager

In an interview with the media after the match, Florian Wirtz shared his thoughts on Liverpool’s transition into a new phase following the tenure of former head coach Arne Slot and on Andoni Iraola’s approach. He specifically praised the Spanish coach’s previous work at Bournemouth.

According to Wirtz, he had been looking forward to working with the new manager, and he is enjoying the training process: "Over the past three years, you could see what he was capable of at Bournemouth. Of course, we were really looking forward to working with him. I have only been training with the team for two weeks, but I can say that I am enjoying the process and I like his football ideas very much."

Andoni Iraola’s Concerns Over Fitness

Although Wirtz’s performance and adaptation have been positive, head coach Andoni Iraola was not fully satisfied with the team’s overall display, particularly its inability to maintain a high tempo for the full 90 minutes. Despite Liverpool scoring twice early in the match to take the lead, the game gradually became less intense, raising concerns for the coaching staff.

In an interview with LFC TV, the Spanish coach focused on the players’ current physical condition and level of preparation. He admitted that the situation was similar to the previous match against Leeds United.

Iraola said the team started well and performed brilliantly, especially during the opening 30 minutes, but at this stage the players do not yet have the physical capacity to maintain that tempo throughout the match. The coach acknowledged that the opposition deserved to claim victory in the end and added that, although Liverpool won their first two friendlies, they had not shown the required consistency in their latest games.

Florian WirtzAndoni IraolaLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball News
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