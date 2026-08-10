Monaco reject huge offer for Lamine Camara

French club Monaco have rejected an official €50 million offer from English side Crystal Palace for midfielder Lamine Camara. According to Nice-Matin and Foot Mercato, Monaco are demanding at least €60 million for the talented player, while Liverpool and Manchester United are also actively involved in the race. Goal.com reports .

The situation surrounding Lamine Camara is becoming increasingly intense in the transfer market. The midfielder, who is under contract with Monaco until 2029, is not obliged to leave the club. Moreover, the French side have already generated €105 million by selling other players during the summer transfer window, allowing them to wait for buyers to meet their demands.

Head coach's firm stance

Monaco head coach Filipe Luis has made no secret of his firm desire to keep the team's key player. After Sunday's friendly against Liverpool, which Monaco won 3–2, the coach shared his thoughts. He said he wanted to strengthen the team and, even if it might seem selfish, did not want any important player to leave.

According to Filipe Luis, Camara is one of the best midfielders in the world. "We talk about the squad and transfers every day. I want to keep him at the club. He is very skilful with the ball and covers enormous distances on the pitch. He is an exceptional footballer and plays a key role in my system," the coach added.

Interest from English clubs

Crystal Palace made the first concrete move in the transfer market by submitting a bold €50 million offer for Lamine Camara. However, Monaco considered the bid insufficient. Liverpool and Manchester United are also closely monitoring the midfielder's performances.

Liverpool fans had the chance to watch Lamine Camara closely during Sunday's friendly. He showed his high level in midfield while competing against Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. If departures occur at Liverpool, Camara could become a leading candidate to strengthen their midfield. It is currently reported that the player is happy at Monaco, with hopes that he will remain at the club.