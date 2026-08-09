Minimal Phone 2 Unveiled: OLED Display and QWERTY Keyboard

·54·Technology
Minimal Phone 2 Unveiled: OLED Display and QWERTY Keyboard

Minimal Company has officially announced the second-generation Minimal Phone 2, an Android smartphone with a distinctive design. While retaining the key features of its predecessor, the new gadget introduces several important technical changes and modern improvements. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, one of the most significant and notable changes in the new device is the move away from an E Ink electronic paper display. Although such displays used in the first-generation smartphone were energy-efficient, they had a low refresh rate. The Minimal Phone 2 now features a modern, bright OLED display and support for 5G networks.

Changes to Convenience and Design

The physical QWERTY keyboard, a signature feature of the smartphone, remains in the new model. According to the manufacturer, the keyboard has been redesigned to make it more comfortable to use. The body has also been redesigned, becoming more compact and made from durable aluminum.

The changes to the exterior also include the position of the front-facing camera. In the first generation, it was located below the display next to the keyboard, while in the new model it has been moved to the more conventional and convenient position above the display. The rear panel still features a single main camera, as before.

New Features and Interface

The need to support 5G networks prompted the smartphone to receive a new hardware platform, although the company is keeping its exact name secret for now. The manufacturers also promise users a faster and better-optimized interface.

The device’s design has also undergone several changes: the traditional 3.5-millimeter headphone jack has been removed. The SIM card tray has been moved to the right edge, while the volume controls are located on the left. In addition, a mysterious separate physical button has appeared on the top edge. Its function has not yet been disclosed, although specialists associate it with focus modes or other special features.

The display specifications, processor, battery capacity, camera features, price, and release date of the Minimal Phone 2 remain unknown. The manufacturer said it would publish all the details later.

Minimal Phone 2AndroidOLED5GSmartphone
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