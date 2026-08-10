AI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking Startup

·42·Technology
AI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking Startup

According to The Wall Street Journal, the AI-focused Situational Awareness hedge fund continues to make major investments in promising projects despite facing a difficult financial period. This week, the fund invested $400 million in Source Foundry, a startup aiming to accelerate and reduce the cost of chip manufacturing, as TechCrunch.com reports .

Following this major funding round for the startup founded by Stanford University researchers, the fund’s total investment in the project reached $500 million. Experts say that improving semiconductor and chip manufacturing technologies is currently one of the most important and in-demand areas of the technology market.

Changes Led by the Fund and Financial Losses

The Situational Awareness fund was founded in 2024 by Leopold Aschenbrenner, a former OpenAI researcher in his twenties who had no stock-trading experience when he started. Although its initial performance generated high returns, the fund has suffered serious setbacks in recent months amid a decline in AI infrastructure stocks.

At the end of July this year, due to the conditions that emerged, Situational Awareness was forced to sell most of its public-equity portfolio to Citadel, managed by Ken Griffin. Nevertheless, the fund managed to retain its stakes in Anthropic.

According to the latest available data, these financial changes reduced the assets under the fund’s management from $20 billion to $10 billion. Despite the difficulties faced by founder Leopold Aschenbrenner, he also took an important step in his personal life and managed to get married.

Situational AwarenessSource FoundryChip ManufacturingArtificial IntelligenceInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Superior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemSuperior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemToday, 05:59Sales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketSales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketToday, 05:21Kreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereKreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereToday, 04:28China Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationChina Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationToday, 01:53New Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USNew Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USToday, 01:27Anthropic Enables Auto Mode in the Claude Code Programming ToolAnthropic Enables Auto Mode in the Claude Code Programming ToolToday, 00:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched