US Bans Sale of Polestar EVs Due to Chinese Technology

·1·Technology
US Bans Sale of Polestar EVs Due to Chinese Technology

The US government has officially banned the sale of new electric vehicles produced by the Swedish brand Polestar across the country. The Department of Commerce under the Donald Trump administration rejected the company's request for a special permit to sell its vehicles. This decision has caused a major stir in the international automotive market, signaling that the doors to the American market are closing for brands with Chinese investment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The primary reason for this drastic measure is cited as the "Connected Vehicle Rule" currently in effect in the US. According to this regulation, the sale of vehicles using software or hardware developed in China is restricted within US territory from a national security perspective. Although the Polestar brand belongs to Sweden, its primary owner is the Chinese auto giant Geely.

Strategic Changes and Focus on Europe

Polestar representatives stated that they will be forced to review their strategy following this decision. According to the company's statement, the primary focus will now be on the European market. Interestingly, nearly 94 percent of the retail sales volume projected for the first quarter of 2026 will come from markets outside the US. This means that while the loss of the American market is painful, it is not catastrophic for the company.

Existing stocks of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models currently available at US dealerships will remain on sale. The company has guaranteed that it will continue to serve existing customers and that access to service networks will be maintained. However, American roads remain closed for new batches and future models.

Controversial Decisions and Market Analysis

Many experts in the field describe this decision by the US government as unexpected. This is because a few months ago, Volvo, which also belongs to the Geely group, was permitted to sell its electric vehicles in the US. The discriminatory approach applied to the Polestar brand is being interpreted as a new stage of trade wars.

Such news is also significant for the Uzbekistan automotive market, as interest in brands like Polestar and Geely is growing in our country. Such restrictions by the US could affect global logistics and production chains, playing an important role in the pricing of electric vehicles. For now, Polestar is mobilizing all its resources to strengthen its share in the European and Asian markets.

PolestarUSAElectric VehicleGeelyTechnology
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