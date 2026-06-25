Xiaomi Introduces New Generation Mijia Smart Electric Kettle Pro 5L

·29·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces New Generation Mijia Smart Electric Kettle Pro 5L

Xiaomi, one of the leading representatives of the technology world, continues to expand its smart home ecosystem. This time, the brand has unveiled the Mijia Smart Electric Kettle Pro 5L, a smart thermo pot that stands out not only for its capacity but also for its technological capabilities. This device embodies all the functions necessary for a modern kitchen. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The main feature of the new device is the "active water circulation" system. According to ixbt.com, this technology ensures uniform heating of the water inside the reservoir. Usually, a temperature difference is felt between the upper and lower layers of water in thermo pots, but Xiaomi engineers have solved this problem. When the temperature maintenance mode is on for 30 minutes, the difference between water layers does not exceed ±2°C.

Smart control and precise temperature settings

Another advantage of the Mijia Smart Electric Kettle Pro 5L model is its flexibility. Unlike classic thermo pots, this device allows temperature adjustment with 1°C precision. This is especially useful for brewing different types of tea or preparing baby porridge. Users can set heating parameters remotely via the Mi Home app.

Special attention has also been paid to the technical characteristics and safety of the device:

  • The inner reservoir is made of seamless 316L food-grade stainless steel;
  • All parts in contact with water are made of high-quality eco-friendly materials;
  • There is an electronic water level control system;
  • A special double noise-reduction system is installed.
In terms of design, the device is crafted in the minimalistic style characteristic of the Xiaomi brand, fitting into any interior. The 5L capacity of the thermo pot is very convenient for large families or office employees. Additionally, the inner bowl is removable, which significantly simplifies the washing and cleaning process.

Regarding the price, the recommended retail price of the device on the Chinese market is 699 yuan. However, due to early orders and various subsidies, buyers can purchase it for approximately 83 dollars. This model is expected to enter the Uzbekistan market via official or parallel import in the coming months, which is great news for smart home technology enthusiasts.

XiaomiMijiaThermo PotSmart HomeTechnology
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