Netris Startup Raises $15M to Accelerate AI Data Center Deployment

·5·Technology
Netris Startup Raises $15M to Accelerate AI Data Center Deployment

With the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the demand for data centers worldwide is increasing sharply. However, purchasing GPU (graphics processors) and networking equipment is only half the battle — configuring and deploying them can take months. Netris, a startup specializing in network automation, has taken on this problem and raised $15 million in investment from the venture fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to TechCrunch, the software developed by Netris runs on network switches and allows new-generation cloud providers (neoclouds) to configure their infrastructure several times faster. The platform not only automates the configuration process but also creates multi-tenancy capabilities by isolating servers at the hardware level.

Hardware Acceleration for AI Clusters

Previously, data centers were primarily controlled by giants such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, or Oracle. These companies built their network automation independently with the help of thousands of engineers. Smaller cloud providers do not have such resources. According to Netris CEO Alex Saroyan, traditional software-defined networks (SDN) are insufficient for AI clusters because the data flow there is extremely high.

"Simple software is not enough for AI because the traffic volume is extremely high and everything must be accelerated at the hardware level. We have created a hardware-accelerated system that solves exactly this problem," says Saroyan. Notably, the startup does not use AI in its own system. The company head emphasizes that precision and repeatability, rather than "creativity," are important when changing network settings.

Market Position and Partnerships

The Netris platform is currently used in more than 35 large GPU clusters worldwide, including by companies such as Lightning AI, Foxconn, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Tensorwave. In total, nearly 1 million graphics processors are operating under the platform's management. The startup's technology has also made a great impression on NVIDIA specialists, and the chip giant has begun recommending Netris services to its customers.

In the Uzbekistan market, attention to building data centers and developing digital infrastructure has also increased in recent years. Solutions like Netris can serve as a model for local providers to deploy AI computing power faster and more efficiently. The main advantages of the platform include:

  • Automatic configuration and management of network equipment;
  • Full compatibility with NVIDIA and AMD servers;
  • Hardware-level resource isolation;
  • Reducing infrastructure deployment time from several months to several days.
The newly raised $15 million investment will allow Netris to further improve its product and expand its share in the global market. At a time when every hour of GPU resources is expensive, technologies that reduce equipment downtime remain very attractive to investors.

NetrisAIData CenterInvestmentNVIDIA
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