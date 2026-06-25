Old Intel instead of AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: New Scam in the CPU Market

·3·Technology
Old Intel instead of AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: New Scam in the CPU Market

An unexpected incident has occurred involving the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which is generating great interest among gaming enthusiasts and tech fans worldwide. One user purchased this latest chip only to find a completely different and much older model inside. This situation has once again brought the issue of security and product quality control on major online shopping platforms to the forefront. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the reports, the buyer ordered AMD's new flagship processor, but upon opening the package, an Intel Core i9-10900K chip released in 2020 was inside. Most surprisingly, the product box was sealed as if from the factory and raised no suspicion from the outside. As reported by ixbt.com, this incident could be part of a sophisticated scam in the processor market.

How was the scam carried out?

Experts suggest this is a case of a "fraudulent return." In this scheme, a dishonest buyer purchases an expensive product, replaces the original device with a cheaper or older model, and skillfully reseals the packaging. The product is then returned to the store, and the seller, trusting the integrity of the box, puts it back on sale.

For the victim, this is not only a financial loss but also a technical problem. Since motherboards intended for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D are based on the AMD platform, it is absolutely impossible to install an Intel processor on them. This has completely derailed the user's entire PC build plan.

So far, the Amazon platform has not issued an official response to this incident. However, such cases are not the first to be observed on large marketplaces. Previously, similar swap cases involving NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards and other high-performance components have been recorded.

Recommendations for buyers

Tech enthusiasts in Uzbekistan are also advised to be cautious when ordering expensive spare parts from international platforms or local online stores. Specialists recommend taking the following measures:

  • Open and inspect the product in the presence of the courier or at the delivery point;
  • Record the unboxing process on video (this will serve as evidence later);
  • Carefully study the seller's rating and reviews left by previous buyers;
  • Be wary of suspiciously low prices.
This incident demonstrates the need for tech giants and marketplaces to further improve their product return systems. Otherwise, even the most trusted brands can fall victim to scammers and lose customer trust.

AMDIntelRyzen 7 9800X3DTechnologyScam
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