Alisher Nikimbayev assesses Uzbekistan's playoff chances

Renowned football expert Alisher Nikimbayev shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's chances of advancing from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The expert noted that, theoretically, the "White Wolves" still have a chance to reach the playoff stage. However, this first requires a victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round.

At the same time, the results of teams fighting for third place in other groups must also fall in Uzbekistan's favor. Thus, the national team must not only win their own match but also hope for their rivals to drop points.

According to Nikimbayev, the players fully understand the complexity of the situation and all the necessary calculations.

"The players understand these calculations better than anyone. They are well aware of it; there is no need for separate explanations. Everyone knows mathematics; you all went to school," Nikimbayev stated. Metaratings.ru.

As a reminder, after two rounds of the group stage, the Uzbekistan national team has yet to earn any points. The team's goal difference stands at 1:8.

Thus, Uzbekistan's task is clear: defeat DR Congo and wait for the results from other groups. The chance exists, but the mathematics is far from "easy mode" this time.