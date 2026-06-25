Alisher Nikimbayev assesses Uzbekistan's playoff chances

·65·Sport
Alisher Nikimbayev assesses Uzbekistan's playoff chances

Renowned football expert Alisher Nikimbayev shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's chances of advancing from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The expert noted that, theoretically, the "White Wolves" still have a chance to reach the playoff stage. However, this first requires a victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round.

At the same time, the results of teams fighting for third place in other groups must also fall in Uzbekistan's favor. Thus, the national team must not only win their own match but also hope for their rivals to drop points.

According to Nikimbayev, the players fully understand the complexity of the situation and all the necessary calculations.

"The players understand these calculations better than anyone. They are well aware of it; there is no need for separate explanations. Everyone knows mathematics; you all went to school," Nikimbayev stated. Metaratings.ru.

As a reminder, after two rounds of the group stage, the Uzbekistan national team has yet to earn any points. The team's goal difference stands at 1:8.

Thus, Uzbekistan's task is clear: defeat DR Congo and wait for the results from other groups. The chance exists, but the mathematics is far from "easy mode" this time.

Alisher NikimbayevUzbekistanDemocratic Republic of the CongoMetaratings.ru
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal Finalize Transfer of Piero Hincapie After Premier League TriumphArsenal Finalize Transfer of Piero Hincapie After Premier League TriumphToday, 19:57Dayot Upamecano Shares Secrets on How to Stop Erling HaalandDayot Upamecano Shares Secrets on How to Stop Erling HaalandToday, 18:56Portugal players review match against Uzbekistan (video)Portugal players review match against Uzbekistan (video)Today, 18:32Antonio Conte returns to lead the Italy national teamAntonio Conte returns to lead the Italy national teamToday, 17:53Chelsea's Surprise Move: Londoners to Sign Inter's Target Defender for €55 MillionChelsea's Surprise Move: Londoners to Sign Inter's Target Defender for €55 MillionToday, 17:52Portuguese Agent on Ronaldo: "The Real Test Begins After Uzbekistan"Portuguese Agent on Ronaldo: "The Real Test Begins After Uzbekistan"Today, 17:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan