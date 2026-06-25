Arsenal Finalize Transfer of Piero Hincapie After Premier League Triumph

London's Arsenal have fully completed the transfer of defender Piero Hincapie, who played a key role in the team's Premier League victory last season. The Ecuadorian international was initially on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, but his reliable performances forced the management to activate the purchase option. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, head coach Mikel Arteta has signed a five-year contract until the summer of 2031 with the 24-year-old player, who has become a cornerstone of the defensive line. The transfer fee amounts to £34.5 million, with additional bonuses included.

A key hero of the championship season

Piero Hincapie appeared in 39 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, standing out for his versatility and composure. Thanks to his contributions, Arsenal became the team with the fewest goals conceded in the Premier League over the last three seasons. The player was active not only in defense but also in attack, scoring a crucial goal in the match against Wolverhampton in February.

The Ecuadorian defender's debut in London took place in a Champions League match against Athletic Club (2:0). Since then, he has become an indispensable part of the team. Fans have duly appreciated his hard work, naming him "Arsenal's best player" in February and April.

The successful journey from Leverkusen to London

Before coming to Europe, Hincapie played for Talleres in Argentina, but his star truly shone at Bayer Leverkusen. Under Xabi Alonso, he became an unbeaten champion of the German Bundesliga, appearing in a total of 166 matches. The winning spirit from Germany helped him adapt quickly to English football.

Arsenal management views this transfer as part of the club's long-term strategy. Mikel Arteta aims to turn the team into a "dynasty" that wins consistently not only as current champions but also in the future. Experienced yet young talents like Hincapie are at the center of this plan.

All official formalities regarding the transfer have now been completed, and the player will continue preparations for the new season as a champion. His transfer is expected to ensure that Arsenal's defensive line remains strong for several years to come.